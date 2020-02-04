James Royce Threadgill, age 77, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:15 P.M., on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL. James graduated from Minor High School in 1960 and Birmingham Southern College in 1964. He retired from the U. S. Army as a SGM where he served in both Military Intelligence and Logistics. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Allred (Mark) Gainesville, GA; son, James R. Threadgill, Jr. (Darlene) Adamsville, AL; his mother, Ruby Threadgill, Adamsville, AL; sister, Nancy Hall, Gardendale, AL; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
Threadgill, James Royce
Service information
Feb 7
Graveside Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
Alabama National Cemetery
