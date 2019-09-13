Charlie Tillis, Jr. 91 of Opp passed away recently at Andalusia Health. Funeral services will be held Saturday September 14, 2019, 11:00 A M at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday September 13, 2019, 4:00 P M to 6:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
