Peggy Cole Tillis, 70, of Brantley passed away recently at her residence. Funeral services will be held Thursday September 19, 2019, 11:00 A M at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Visitation will be held Wednesday September 18, 2019, 4:00 P M to 6:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

