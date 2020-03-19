Margie Ellen Tinsley of Enterprise, AL passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was 81. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Reverend Randall Pierson officiating. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Margie was born February 15, 1939 to the late Raymond and Juanita White. She was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Herman Tinsley; daughter, Yolanda Benton (Ricky) of Daleville, AL; son, Mark Tinsley (Teresa) of Enterprise, AL; sister, Alice Hundley (Jimmy) of Enterprise, AL; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Southeast Health Announces First Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Dothan
-
Enterprise woman arrested for stolen ambulance
-
Dothan/Houston County EMA director: “Don’t panic, live your lives, just be cautious”
-
Jackson County declares state of emergency, acts on coronavirus defense
-
City approves incentives for new business in old Circle West theater
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.