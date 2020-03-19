Margie Ellen Tinsley of Enterprise, AL passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was 81. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Reverend Randall Pierson officiating. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Margie was born February 15, 1939 to the late Raymond and Juanita White. She was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Herman Tinsley; daughter, Yolanda Benton (Ricky) of Daleville, AL; son, Mark Tinsley (Teresa) of Enterprise, AL; sister, Alice Hundley (Jimmy) of Enterprise, AL; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

