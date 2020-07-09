Monique Bernice Tolbert of Geneva went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1 pm from St. Roberta Church of God in Christ in Geneva with Supt. Rufus Lee officiating.. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery in Geneva under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. The family will receive friends at the church Friday night, July 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm Due to COVID-19 masks are required.

