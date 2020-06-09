Cynthia Jane Tucker, age 58, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Cliff Quincey officiating and Searcy Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Special Olympics, Coffee and Dale County, 218 Lakewood Drive, Enterprise, AL 36330. As a child Cindy attended Pinedale and Hillcrest Elementary schools where she created a lifelong special bond with Mary Cannon and Thad Morgan. She was very active in sports where she excelled in the "softball throw competition" in the Special Olympics. She enjoyed bowling and watching her brothers play football on Friday nights. She earned her certificate of completion from Enterprise City Schools. Growing up she taught herself sign language and she enjoyed signing the songs while she attended New Home Baptist Church, where she was also a member. Cindy T. loved unconditionally. She enjoyed animals, rainbows, National Geographic, loved making wind chimes and sock puppets and all things sparkly. She loved her Jesus most of all. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Virginia Tucker and a nephew, Chad Tucker. Survivors include three brothers, Randy Tucker (Kamie) Auburn, AL; Terry Tucker (Gail) Enterprise, AL; Dr. Tim Tucker (Judy) Dothan, AL; nieces and nephews, Todd Tucker (Kim) Tucson, AZ; Kelley Snell (Marty) Dothan, AL; Jodie Durden (Bill) Dothan, AL; Mathew Tucker (Kaitlyn) Enterprise, AL; Sadie Tucker, Auburn, AL; great-nephews, Tucker Snell; Kade Snell; Christian Durden; Brooks Durden; lifelong friends, Bob and Mary Cannon and Mark Jones. On behalf of the family we would like to thank the staff and special CNA's at Enterprise Health and Rehab for loving and going above and beyond in their care for Cindy. And, thank you to New Home Baptist Church family for their continued support of all of the residents of Enterprise Health and Rehab. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Shame on us. Shame on all of us.
-
Updated: Dothan-Houston County EMA’s chief of staff Stokes arrested on DUI charge
-
Flowers Hospital Names Jeff Brannon as CEO
-
Three area officials have been removed from jobs due to social media comments
-
Donny Gillilan steps down as head football coach at Rehobeth High School
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.