Brigitte E. VanDyne, of Enterprise, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence. She was 82. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Meadowlawn cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 12:30 p.m. and continuing until 1:30 p.m. Brigitte was born February 20, 1938 in Germany to the late Oscar and Erna Klakoz D'Assui. She was loved by a host of many friends. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
