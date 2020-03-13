Norma Vaughan, 61, of Enterprise passed away recently at Medical Center Enterprise. Memorial services will be held Saturday March 14, 2020, 1:30 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Vaughan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
