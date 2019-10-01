Glenn Edwin Wade of Enterprise passed away at home on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was 100. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in New Albany, IN at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park with full military honors. There will be no local services. Glenn was born December 30, 1918 in Borden, IN and moved to Sarasota, FL in 1984 from Clarksville, IN. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Mechanical Engineering where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He was a member of Culbertson Baptist Church, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Masonic Lodge and 32nd degree Scottish Rite in New Albany, IN. In Sarasota he was a member of the Sahib Shrine Temple where he served in the Legion of Honor and attended First Baptist Church of Sarasota. Glenn retired from American Standard in Louisville, KY where he was a mechanical engineer. He traveled extensively throughout Italy and Germany opening plants. He was a decorated officer in the Army Air Corps and served with the 319th Bombardment Group in Europe and North Africa during World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jean Wade; his parents, Edwin and Celia Wade; his sisters, Evelyn Nelson and Marcella Sturdivent; and his brother, Raymond Wade. He is survived by his daughters: Susan Fox (Roger) of Enterprise, AL, Carol Scherbarth (Steve) of Eagan, MN and Jan Wade of Milwaukee, WI; grandsons: Jeff Fox (Lauren) and Nick Fox (Ashley) of Charlotte, NC; two great-grandchildren: Brodie Fox and Natalie Fox of Charlotte, NC and several great nieces and nephews. He was beloved by his family and all who knew him and during his time in Enterprise by his wonderful caregivers and staff at Center Home Care and caregivers of Daysprings Hospice. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
