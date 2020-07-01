James Errol Waldie, age 81, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at his home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Mr. Waldie was a member of the Marine Corps League of Dothan, AL and the Claybank Masonic Lodge #908. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen E. Waldie, Enterprise; daughters, Debbie Allen, ID; Tammy Childs, Spokane, WA; Dawn Waldie Stevens (Jason) Mobile, AL; Laverne Waldie Marble (Timothy) Phenix City, AL; Jamie Waldie Schultz (Keith) Enterprise; Amie Waldie Schwarz, Enterprise, AL; son, Ronald P. Waldie (Rebecca) Wade, NC; sister, Lois Eckles (Larry) Montgomery, AL; granddaughters, Tara Tenney-Hoff (Randy) Rathdrum, ID; Heather Fontaine, Spokane, WA; Miranda Faye, ID; Haley Marble Dykes (Dylan) Crawford, AL; Sarah Marble, Phenix City, AL; grandsons, Paul Lewis (Becca) Mobile, AL; Bradley Waldie (Codi) Salem, AL; Zachary Waldie (Kaitlyn) Phenix City, AL; Peyton Schwarz (Rebecca) Colorado Springs, CO; Logan Waldie, Columbus, GA; Matthew Schultz, Enterprise, AL; 5 great-granddaughters; 3 great-grandsons. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

