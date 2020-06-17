Larry Osborne Walker, age 73, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. There will not be a service for Mr. Walker. Larry retired from the Navy after 26 years as Commander. He spent 15 years in Washington, DC and retired from General Dynamics. He was the Coffee County EMA Director for 15 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Walker and his son, Larry L. Walker. Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Dye (Scottie) Enterprise, AL; grandson, Jackie Barnett (Kendall) Enterprise, AL; daughter-in-law, Denise Walker, Virginia Beach, VA. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

