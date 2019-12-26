Mrs. Virginia (Jenny) Wallace, 76, of Enterprise, AL, died on Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral services will be 2 pm, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Center Ridge Methodist Church with Rev. Tommy Cumbie officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. The family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time. Mrs. Wallace was preceded in death by her parents, H.B. and Odessa Bowden and two sons, Kenny and Larry Wallace. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Wallace, Enterprise, AL; son, Terry Wallace (Tammy), Dothan, AL; three sisters, Barbara Marler and Bettye Bradshaw, Enterprise, AL, Alma Harrison, Phenix City, AL; brother, Paul Bowden (Linda), Kinston, AL; grandchildren, Sabrina Thomas (Bubba), Marissa Ivey (Michael), Hunter Wallace, 1 great grandchild, Chance Walters. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the caregivers, Shelia Hagler and June Strickland, also to First Choice Hospice of Elba, AL. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Wallace, Virginia "Jenny"
