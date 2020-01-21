Ella "Sue" Phelps Walls, of New Brockton, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home. She was 67. Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Woodland Grove Baptist Church, 5107 County Road 239, New Brockton, AL with Rev. Roger Lee and Reverend Donnie Marler officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing. The family received friends at the church Tuesday beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continued until service time. Flowers were accepted, or donations may be made to Woodland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 681, Elba, AL 36323. Sue was born September 19, 1952, in Elba, Alabama. She was a member of Woodland Grove Baptist Church. She met her husband of 45 years on September 3rd; they were engaged on September 14th and married October 5th. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, baking and trips to the beach. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Wade Phelps and Ella Mildred Trawick Phelps; brothers, Larry and Perry Phelps; sister, Linda DeVaughan and brother-in-law, Ronald DeVaughan. Survivors include her spouse, Carey Walls of New Brockton; sons, Derek Walls and Brian (Jennifer) Walls both of New Brockton; sister-in-law, Ann Phelps of Samson, special friend, Jean Wilkins Mitchell of Marianna, FL; two grandsons, Christian and Jordan Walls; several nieces and nephews; special aunts: Nellie (J.L.) Johnson and Jenelle (Bill) Boland and uncles. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomes.com
