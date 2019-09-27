Aresha Warren, 49, of Enterprise passed away recently at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 1:00 P M at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday September 28, 2019, 10:00 A M to 1:00 PM with the family gathering beginning at 12:00 P M at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
