Clifford A. Watson, a resident of Fort Walton Beach, Florida formerly of Lake Seminole, Georgia, where he lived for 30 years, went to be with his Lord on December 17, 2019 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Cliff was born on January 28, 1938 in Coffee County, Alabama to the late Joseph J. Watson and Alma Ruth Bradley McInnis. He received his Bachelor Degree in Finance from Troy State University. Cliff lived in Fort Walton Beach for many years before his retirement as President of Sunshine Bank (now Regions). While in banking, he served as President of the Okaloosa County Bankers Association. Upon his retirement, he and his wife moved to Lake Seminole, Georgia and he got to do the thing he loved most which was fishing. He also became very active in community affairs, including being an active member of Reynolds Chapel UMC, a member of the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department and was the first Chairman of the Seminole County Planning and Zoning Committee. Cliff is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Kimrey Watson and two children, Kimrey Dane Rosicka (Matt), James J. Watson (Shannon); six grandchildren, Allex Rosicka Bailey (Tyler), Meagan Elizabeth Harris (Christopher), Avery Ellen Rosicka, Cory Nicholas Sitler (Lana), Aidan Matthew Rosicka and Boone Jarrod Watson; sister, Betty Joyce Ellis and two stepsisters, Rita Champion and Anne Wells. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alma Ruth McInnis; step father, James McInnis and brother, Jimmie Lee Watson, all of Enterprise, Alabama. A memorial service will be held at Reynolds Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, request is made that donations be made to Reynolds Chapel United Methodist Church, 2676 Burke Road, Donalsonville, Georgia.
