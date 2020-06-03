James (Jimmy) Otis Watson of Level Plains died recently at his residence. He was 83. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. from Wiregrass Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steven Richardson officiating. Public viewing will be from 12:00 to !:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral.

To plant a tree in memory of James Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries