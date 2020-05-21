Ted Watson of Enterprise died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was 81. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, AL with Reverend Jim Tate officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until time of service. Ted was born May 21, 1938 in Enterprise to the late Roscoe and Thelma Watson. He was born and raised on the family farm and lived on the property until his death. He was an outdoorsman who loved to fish; he loved animals and raised exotic birds for many years. He was an avid reader but in the years since his wife's passing, he read only one book, the Bible, and talked often about a reunion in heaven with his beloved Sandra. He joined the Alabama Army National Guard in June of 1962. His service of over 35 years included many years at the First Sergeant of B Co 31st Support Battalion. He ended his career in 1998 as a Sergeant Major for HHC 31st Support Group. Sergeant Major Watson was also the Shop Chief at Organizational Maintenance Shop (OMS) 30 in Enterprise as a civil service employee. His dedication to service was a great reflection upon himself, his family and the Alabama National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra Cutts Watson; his brothers, Roscoe Watson, Jr, John Glenn Watson, James Roswell Watson and Doug (C.D.) Watson. Survivors include his son, Steven Ted Watson; nieces and nephews, Mark Watson, Susan Watson Pearson, Ann Watson Tate, Dennis Watson, Brent Watson, Larue Watson, Jerry Watson, Rickey Watson, Ginger Redd, Sonny Reagan, Kimberly Graham, Susan Stone, Deborah Hataway and Ronnie Pipkins; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Locke, Barbara Reagan (Henry) and Sue Watson. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Nude woman arrested after walking on West Main Street
-
Cottonwood head football coach John Gilmore leaving to become offensive coordinator at Smiths Station
-
Third arrest in incident where woman dragged by vehicle in Walmart parking lot
-
5 takeaways from Rick Bright's House hearing
-
Henry hired to coach boys basketball at Carroll
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.