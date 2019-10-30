Pok Ye Wessel, age 74, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First Korean Baptist Church with Pastor Hoon Yoo officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Survivors include her husband, Richard Wessel, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Sonja Sauer (Isaac) Enterprise, AL; two sons, Daniel Wessel (Amanda) Cincinnati, OH; John Wessel (Genell) El Paso, TX; sister, Chang Tong Im, Seoul, Korea. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

