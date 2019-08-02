Willie Whaley 64 of New Brockton passed away recently at Jackson Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday August 2, 2019 12:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
