Nina Pearl Williams, age 74, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, July 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Leon Adams officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Survivors include two sisters, Willowdean Miley, Opp, AL; Mary Otinger (Kenneth) Boaz, AL; nieces, Melissa Webb-Lile (Alan) Andalusia, AL; Lisa Marie Chancey, Boaz, AL; nephews, Matthew Foley (Mylissa) Melbourne, FL; David Wayne Chaney (Vicki) Boaz, AL; Billy Chaney, Huntsville, AL. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
