Sevect Williams 22 of Enterprise passed away recently in Daleville, AL. Graveside services will be held Thursday May 14, 2020 1:00 P M at Evergreen Cemetery, Elba, AL. Visitation will be held Wednesday May 13, 2020 12:00 P M to 5:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.

To plant a tree in memory of Sevect Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

