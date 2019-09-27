Mary J. Wilson, 87, of Opp, passed away recently at her residence. Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at Macedonia Memorial Gardens in Goodwater, AL. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. www.colemanfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Load entries