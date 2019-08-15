Mrs. Dorothy J. Youngblood, 86, of Enterprise, AL passed away recently. Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy J. Youngblood will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Enterprise, AL. Visitation will take place after 3 p. m. on Friday. Hammond Sconiers Funeral Home of Enterprise, AL Directing.

