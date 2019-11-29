My last semester at the University of Arkansas was the fall of 1979. Our football team had gone 10-1 and we were headed to New Orleans to the Sugar Bowl, where we would watch the Razorbacks valiantly yet unsuccessfully try and stop Major Ogilvie and his Crimson Tide teammates. It was a match of Lou Holtz, the all-time master of the upset, and his speedy overachieving Hogs, against the powerful Crimson Tide, and their legendary coach, who many believed could walk on water. The Tide won 23-9, finished 12-0, and Bear Bryant had his sixth national championship.
After that game, Bryant would coach for two more seasons. He died just 28 days after retiring.
We had decided to go to the game in style after one of us found a great rental deal on a Winnebago. It was not only cheap, but also the most comfortable way to travel. Unfortunately we parked it that first night down a darkened French Quarter alley, and when we returned to it later we found a broken window and a missing bottle of scotch. That was all the intruders took.
The night before the big game, New Year’s Eve, we had forgotten about our vandalized RV. The French Quarter was ablaze with cardinal and white, as some of football’s most intense fans brought their loud party to the best party city. Hog calls echoed through the bars and balconies of the Vieux Carre, as the unflinching Bama faithful strolled the tight brick streets with cool confidence. They knew what they had.
After the game, we left New Orleans, much quieter than we had come. Back in Arkansas, David French, the finder of the great Winnebago deal, was driving the large RV up the side-winding hill of Highway 71, that delivers you to the top of downtown Fayetteville. Suddenly below him to his left was another motorist who was urgently trying to get his attention. David could see through the plastic and duct tape repair job we had done that the people below were insistent, and he at last pulled into a grocery store parking lot. Once out on the pavement, the angry motorist and his wife began loudly accusing him of stealing their Winnebago. French was finally able to convince them of his innocence, and they proceeded to the establishment from which we had rented the RV.
As it turned out, the angry couple was sort of right. They had left their RV with a man for repairs, while they were out of town, and he decided to pick up a few extra hundred by renting it out to some college kids for their road trip to New Orleans. We read about this, and more of his shenanigans in the paper a few days later. The lead story from that same issue was about President Carter’s $1.5 billion in loans to bail out Chrysler Corporation. Some shenanigans were grander than others it seemed.
I was to return to New Orleans later that year for my honeymoon. The city was calmer on that second visit. I was also able to see the Razorbacks play in another big game that second trip, even if it was on TV. The Hogs opened the season Labor Day night against archrival Texas. But we would lose that game as well, 23-17, and after only one game the season seemed over.
1980 was to become a very forgettable football year, low-lighted by a midseason loss to Rice in Little Rock.
That’s how life is I guess — one minute your 10-1, and in the Sugar Bowl against Bear Bryant and one of his all-time great teams — and a year later you’re 6-5, and battling Tulane in Birmingham, which, compared to 2018 and 2019, looks pretty darn good.
