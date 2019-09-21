Hospitals are a good place to test your sense of humor. KM and I spent a lot of time with my mom in the last half of 2011 and the early months of 2012, until we lost her in May of that year. It’s hard to believe it has been seven years since I’ve seen her.
As difficult a time as she had the last year of her life, Mom always found reasons to laugh at something. One particular time she had fallen (mom had an aversion to her walker) and was back in the hospital.
I had brought her a paper in the morning and while we visited a nurse dropped by with breakfast. He set it on the little tray connected to her bed and left. Mom didn’t look under the cover to see what was there, so I asked, “Aren’t you hungry?”
“Yes, but not for what they serve around here,” she answered. Mom was a great cook in her day. “Well, let’s take a look,” I said. I lifted the cover and we stared down at a shiny plate with nothing on it. “Well, that’s an improvement,” she said.
“I’ll go tell them,” I said.
Later that afternoon I dropped by again. There was a team in her room who had just performed some cognitive tests. The head doctor and I stepped outside her room. “How’s she doing?” I asked her. “Pretty good really, but there is some confusion about specific things. For instance, she said they are bringing her plates with no food on them.”
Miss you mom.
My friend Jim Hathaway, aka Hawkeye, told me a good hospital story recently. I’ll assume he won’t mind me passing it along.
He was having some abdomen issues and went to the ER to find out what was wrong after a week of discomfort. There had been helpful suggestions from workmates like "female problems," and while Hawk wasn’t ruling that out, he went into a local hospital for a CT scan to try for something a little more definitive.
He said the way that works is they do a base line scan, then have you drink a quart of some sort of lubricant drink, wait an hour, take another scan, then put contrast dye in through an IV and do a final scan. After the initial scan, one of the techs, a woman, came out and says, "So, you've been shot before?"
“Excuse me?” Hawk replied.
"You've been shot? Like with a pistol or pellet gun?"
“No, pretty sure I would have remembered.”
"Surgery? Injury?"
“No” . . . but now he was wondering just what in the heck she thought she saw.
He didn’t inquire further because he had to pull up his pants and shuffle into the next room for an IV and some yummy yellow drink. And what happened next sort of eased his mind because he said his tech was, well, to put it charitably, a Conclusion Jumper.
“Now mind you,” Hawk told me, “she's in the process of inserting an IV, and I have a very firm policy of being nice to people who are jabbing needles into my veins. She asks me what I do and I confess I am a lawyer.”
"I thought so," she said, a little smugly.
“Why is that?”
"Your ID bracelet; your wife didn't take your name. I bet she's a lawyer, too."
“My jaw is dropping, but I just say, ‘No, she works in a hospital. Just. Like. You.’”
"Did it make you mad?” The tech asked.
“Huh?”
"When she kept her name."
“Not as much as when she shot me in the gut with that .32, you silly twit.”
(Okay, Hawkeye confessed, that last response didn't occur to him until a day after he’d been released.)
Thanks Hawk, hope you’re feeling better.
Jay Edwards is a freelance columnist who can be reached at chips7591@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.