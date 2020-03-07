“Every election is determined by the people who show up.”
— Larry J. Sabato “Pendulum Swing”
Last Tuesday, my daughter, Alexis, called when she got off her shift as a night nurse. She wanted me to go vote with her and get some breakfast. She was going to pick me up, but then called right back and told K.M. that it would be better if I picked her up because she was sleepy and thought it would be safer if I drove. K.M. thought the real reason was that her car was a mess and she was embarrassed for me to see it. This was fine with me, as I always prefer to drive rather than be driven, unless it’s a limo and there’s a bar in the back, but that has yet to happen.
I picked her up and we drove to the high school out west where we are registered. I never changed to a closer place after we moved a couple of years ago.
Outside the school, I looked at the people holding up signs and tried to decide whom I’d vote for for president, not making up my mind until the ballot was in front of me. I had told Alexis I’d vote for Bernie. Then I told a guy who texted me from Elizabeth Warren’s campaign that I’d vote for her. I kept neither of those campaign promises. Maybe I should run myself.
Inside the gym where the voting was taking place, we walked toward the table and the lady with a sign that read “A-H” behind her. Another sign behind the man sitting next to her read “I-P.” One of the senior-citizen volunteers came up behind us and said, “If your last name begins with A through H, then get in this line.” We were already in that line, so I guess he thought by the looks of us we might have been confused. “Good thing he cleared that up,” I whispered to Alexis. She laughed and he scowled at me, proving some senior citizens can hear better than they claim.
Alexis went first, and the lady, whose name was Bernie, found her name on the list, looked at her driver’s license, and showed her where to sign her name. Then it was my turn. I stepped up and said, “Hey … Bernie … good name for today.” She smiled at me and took my driver’s license. But then I looked to my right and the other senior-citizen volunteer was still scowling at me.
Bernie was still searching for me, and I looked down at the names on the list and saw nothing for John Ellis Edwards (my legal name). “What about the previous page?” I asked Bernie, who flipped back to check, but I wasn’t there either. “Huh,” I said. “I must be registered somewhere else.”
“I guess you must be,” Bernie said, and I felt a scowl burning the back of my neck.
I headed toward the exit, an outcast. But I didn’t get away clean as the senior-citizen volunteer, whose job it was to get people to figure out what their last name begins with and act accordingly, said, “You do know that was the A-through-H line you were standing in, don’t you?”
“Yes, I must be registered somewhere else.”
“Oh, then why did you come here?”
“Because I heard this place has the most helpful volunteers.”
More scowling.
I saw Alexis sitting at a table filling out her ballot and told her I wasn’t registered there and would meet her out front.
“Awww, well, thanks for the ride, Dad.”
I scowled at her and walked out the door.
