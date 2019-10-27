“Candy! Who’s giving away candy?”
— Jerry Seinfeld, remembering the first time his mom told him about Halloween
Growing up, I was pretty much like nearly every other kid I knew, believing there was not a better holiday than Halloween. It didn’t even matter that we didn’t get any days off from school.
One year, about a week before the great night arrived, Dad came home with a surprise. And boy were we surprised, especially Mom, when she looked out the window and saw him pulling a full-size nude female mannequin out of the back seat of his car. Dad put her under his arm and marched proudly towards the house. Mom moved toward the front door in a hurry, to lock him out, or so I thought. But instead she opened it and gave her loud familiar greeting, “What in the world!”
Dad had a big grin and stood the mannequin in the corner, taking a few steps back so we could all admire her together, in quiet awe.
She was tall, I’m guessing around 5-9. And she was mostly anatomically correct, if you overlooked her baldness and that she didn’t have arms. But that didn’t seem to bother my youngest brother, Bill, who was probably 8 at the time, and had moved around behind her for a different view.
“Come out from there now!” Mom ordered him, which he slowly did. “And get your hands off of it!”
A few days later, Halloween came and I was up on our roof, tying the end of a long rope around our chimney. When I had it good and secure I lowered the other end down to Bill and Dean, our middle brother, and told them to tie it around the mannequin’s neck, who we’d named Glinda, after the witch from Oz. “Tie it good and tight,” I told them, while I watched our neighbor Mrs. Abbott from across the street as she eyed us suspiciously. I waved at her and she turned away, quickly moving back into her house.
“All ready,” Dean yelled from below, and I began to hoist Glinda up toward me.
My plan was to be up on the roof with her later that night, when the trick or treating began. And when the kids began walking up our driveway, I’d let her go and she’d drop right in front of them, in all her bald armless glory. We had also gotten some of Mom’s lipstick and made it look like she was bleeding from her eyes and had been stabbed a few times.
After I’d gotten Glinda secured next to the chimney and had taken some slack out of the rope, it was time for a test.
“Go stand in the street and start walking this way when I tell you,” I yelled at my brothers. Dean was leery and moved slowly, but Bill energetically ran to his spot at the end of the driveway and stood waiting for more instructions. Dean finally caught up and I yelled for them to start walking toward the front door. When they got nearly to the steps, I let Glinda go and she slid down the slope and disappeared over the edge. I heard them scream and laugh and knew it had worked. But when I pulled on the rope it came to me with no resistance at all. “Dang it, they didn’t tie it tight enough,” I thought, and screamed down at them. But that hadn’t been it. Instead, poor Glinda’s head had popped right off. Then I heard our front door open and Mom yelling, “What in the world!”
The next day I glued Glinda’s head back on. She would stay in my room for the next few years, and every now and then I’d move her to other parts of the house. But after Mom found her in her shower one day she wasn’t allowed out of my room anymore.
Happy Halloween.
