Awhile back, much of Little Rock, Arkansas, learned where they could shop locally to buy a stripper pole, which I guess could come in handy for folks running out of creative quarantine activities.
The headline from Arkansas Online read: “Woman tries to steal stripper pole from Little Rock mall, bites worker.”
It reminded me of those classic NY Post headlines, like the all-time favorite: “Headless body in topless bar!”
The stripper pole story reported that a woman went into Spencer’s Gifts at Little Rock’s Park Plaza Mall, where she wanted to return an unnamed item for a store credit. A 26-year-old employee of Spencer’s said she recognized the woman as someone suspected of stealing from the store on a previous occasion.
The would-be thief became upset and agitated when she was not given money for her return item, and chose to make up for it by heisting a stripper pole, valued at $40, according to authorities.
Being dedicated, the Spencer’s employee chased the alleged thief into a common area of the mall, where authorities say the worker was bitten during her struggle with the thief, but that she was still able to wrestle the pole away, causing the thief to give up and run away. The employee next called mall security, but a search of the building was unsuccessful. Later, it was reported that the worker’s arm had some swelling, due to being bitten.
I wondered about many things after reading this story, like how someone goes about stealing something as large as a stripper pole. So I asked my friend, Fred, who said, “Well, it probably comes in pieces wrapped in a box, or is somehow retractable.”
Fred seemed pretty knowledgeable, which opens up a whole new line of questioning. But I wanted to double check and went to Google, where I typed in “Stripper Pole purchase.” The first three sites that came up were all for Spencer’s, which offers four choices. The first, and most expensive, is the “Spinning LED Light-Up Stripper Pole.” It sells for $169.99. Included is the pole plus LED light, a carry bag, an installation tool and a manual. Reading further I found that for this model, the maximum weight is 250 pounds. It has two modes, spinning or stationary. The LED light has a sound responsive feature that flashes to the music and it fits ceilings from 7-6 to 9 feet.
It also claims to arrive in discreet packaging (which wouldn’t really be a concern I guess if you steal it and are hoofing it through the mall while being chased by angry workers).
It also requires three AAA batteries (not included).
Accessories for all the poles offered include stripper pole gloves — $14.99 a pair, available only in black, and Mighty Grip Dance Pole Powder — just $12.99 for four ounces.
The other three poles offered by Spencer’s are The Disco Light-Up Stripper Pole, also $169.99. The Chrome Stripper Pole — $129.99, and the Pink Stripper Pole Kit — $109.99.
There is nothing mentioned for $40 on the site, and if you locate one that cheap, all I can tell you is buyer beware. Personally, if it were me (which it won’t be, according to KM) I would look for something in titanium. Because I once had some Taylor Made titanium irons, which were “Low density, high strength.” Yep, a titanium stripper pole would definitely be the way to go.
With a little more checking I found that Amazon carries a MegaBrand Portable Fitness Exercise Stripper Spinning Dancing Pole. It claims to be “The pole used by the professionals.” Which is what you really want, I imagine. It arrives at your door coated in a “high grade electroplated chrome,” and, maybe its best feature, it has a maximum weight load of 440 pounds.
The Megabrand retails for $121.99 and that includes free shipping. Sorry, but it’s not eligible for Amazon Prime. It also says to hurry while supplies last, because there are only 192 shopping days ’til Christmas.
