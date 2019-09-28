So at last, fall has arrived. Someone must have forgotten to tell summer though. A guy I was playing golf with last week, when the heat index read 106, told me “It’s hotter than hell and half of Georgia.” I’d never heard that one before. But he is an older, wiser gentleman, so I think he must know what he’s talking about.
Lately, we’ve been spending more time at the movies where it’s cooler and darker, and where my brother-in-law has unlimited refills on his gallon popcorn bucket he carries around. He’s very giving so we all get to share. I hope me telling this doesn’t get him in trouble when the “all-you-can-eat popcorn” auditors come lurking around. Just in case, I’ll reverse the letters in his name so they won’t be suspicious. So Bob was passing around the popcorn bucket as… wait, that didn’t work. Let me try again. So Obb was passing around the popcorn bucket during the movie when his sister and my wife, KM, whispered to me, “I don’t feel any chemistry.”
“With me?” I asked her, thinking that she had picked a strange time to drop that bomb on me.
“Get some more,” Obb said, as he pushed the bucket back at me. But I was too distracted by the sudden news of my upcoming divorce to want popcorn.
“No,” KM laughed, “The people in the movie.”
“Ohhh… whew,” I said. “That’s a relief. In that case, tell Obb to pass the popcorn back over here.”
After we got home, my friend, Fred, called and told me about a run-in he’d had recently at the grocery store. It happened as he was about to walk in the front door and an older man who was coming up beside him stopped and said, “After you.”
This common courtesy being extended to Fred did not please him however.
“The guy was obviously older than me,” Fred said. “So I said to him, ‘If anything, I should be holding the door for you.’”
“What do you mean by that?” Fred’s new acquaintance asked.
“Well, because you’re older than me,” Fred told him.
“I’m older than you! No way that I’m older than you!”
“Oh please,” Fred came back.
This baby boom banter went back and forth a little longer before the man asked Fred just how old he was.
“I’m 70,” Fred told him.
“You’re 70? You aren’t 70.”
“For a minute there I thought he was going to ask me for my ID,” Fred told me. “But before he could I asked him how old he was. He told me he was 75.”
“Well, there you go,” Fred told him.
But the guy wasn’t satisfied and he told Fred that he wanted to stop a few people who were coming into the store and asked them who they thought looked older.
Fred, noticing the old geezer had been playing golf, asked him where he’d been playing, which distracted the guy from soliciting opinions on liver spots from innocent store customers.
“We have a men’s group that plays twice a week,” he told Fred. “You look like a golfer, why don’t you join us tomorrow.”
“A minute ago you were convinced I would be the next guest of honor at the funeral home, and now you want to play golf with me.”
“Well, you might have a couple of rounds left in you,” the man answered. “But, if you’re afraid.”
“No, it’s definitely not that,” Fred said. “But, I have to work tomorrow.”
“You still work?” He asked Fred. “At your age? Man, I’ve been retired since I was 62.”
With that Fred bid farewell and went off to find some prunes.
Jay Edwards is a freelance columnist who can be reached at chips7591@gmail.com.
