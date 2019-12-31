According to USA Today, 2010 was the year we stopped talking as cell phones made texting and Facebook messaging far too easy for people to use at their fingertips.
I would probably bet my paycheck today if the people whom others are texting were right beside said others, the others would find different people to text. It’s just how it is.
I was at an Enterprise restaurant a few years back when a buddy quietly said “Look,” nodding his head to the table next to us. Sitting there was a family of four, typical mother and father with two young children, boy and girl, probably in the 10 to 14 age range. All four were looking at their phones and not one word of conversation was being relayed to one another.
A fellow at my office with a few years on me said it all changed with television. First, he said, it brought people inside, but since there was really not much for kids except cartoons on Saturday mornings and maybe right after school, TV didn’t have a major impact until later. Air conditioning however, he said changed everything. Before, the average family would sit on its porch and talk, but the invention of AC meant families could close the door and stay cool inside. I wonder of some people have ever ventured outside ever since.
As for the last decade, Instagram started in 2010. Today, it has more than 1 billion users. I would probably be counted in that figure, although saying I am a user is being liberal with the term. I think I’ve posted something like four photos in two years.
In 2011, Game of Thrones began, and by 2020 I had seen as many episodes as I had in 2010.
Ricky Adams and I discuss often how a guy we perceived as one of the most honest and trustworthy people in the world, Bill Cosby, became a guy we can’t stand to think of anymore.
Of course, Urban Meyer went from a great coach to a great disgrace (see Joe Paterno), although he still sees himself as a great person. Hmm. By the way, who let him on the Ohio State sideline in the playoff game? What a shame!
Nick Saban became the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time), although Dabo Swinney is making quite a mark himself. Just four more national titles, Dabo, and you’ll be there.
Do we remember Louisiana-Monroe beat Saban during his first year at Alabama (2007)? Two seasons later the Tide won a natty. Maybe you’ll remember Troy won at LSU during the Les Miles era (error?) in 2017. The latter was just two seasons ago and now LSU is playing for the natty.
The Dallas Cowboys have a worse record than the Atlanta Falcons in the last decade, and the Cowboys will enter the 2020 regular season with a mere two playoff victories in the last decade. America’s Team or America’s chumps?
The Kardashians became uber-popular during the decade... sorry, I can’t waste and more time talking about them.
Donald Trump shocked the world by beating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Sorry, Barack Obama and George Clooney, but he did win despite your CNN-like prognostications.
Billy Graham passed away in 2018. Perhaps if we would all practice just a little of Graham’s love and kindness in 2020, we’ll make it to 2021.
