I’m beginning to understand Mark Twain more and more. He once said, “The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.” Twain, incidentally, had three dogs. Their names? “I Know,” “You Know” and “Don’t Know.”
The latter, which I believe is a full-blooded terrier that is in desperate need of being updated on all of his shots, is not house-trained, and barks for no apparent reason. Goes by the name of Schiff.
He’s made about as many points as anyone trying to justify Miles Garrett’s criminal action Thursday as he tried to split the skull of Mason Rudolph by swinging a helmet at his head. You’re on the wrong side if you think that is just “tough football.”
The Shiffty believes just because he and his kind lost the election doesn’t mean he and his party shouldn’t get another chance to win. Funny thing is, they will. It’s called the election, of course Schiff and friends lost the last one and the way they’re acting, they appear to be in full panic mode that they’ll lose the next one.
Speaking of acting somewhat deranged, someone recently forked over 5 million Yen (or $46,000) for a snow crab. That was “a” snow crab, not a ship full of snow crab... “a,” as in singular, one, uno... you get the point.
What do you do with a $46,000 snow crab?
According to a report, it will likely end up on plates at a Tokyo restaurant. Winning bidder Tetsuji Hamashita, president of fishery wholesaler Hanashita Shoten, told CNN, “I know it’s extreme. But it’s the custom. I am sure the taste of the crab matches the price.”
I bet I can go to the frozen meats aisle at the local grocery, go home and cook whatever I purchase, get a full heapin’ helpin’ and feel every bit as satisfied as those eating the 2.7-pound snow crab that probably doesn’t taste near as good as one a third its size. (Miles Garrett could have easily cracked the crab open.)
Meanwhile, Schiff and company are sitting outside whining. It’s their custom too, I guess.
Ever wonder why we’re in this hand basket headed somewhere?
