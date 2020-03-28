Since sports have been shelved for the spring ...
My father was a college basketball coach, one brother played college baseball, one was a state champion motocross racer, and my sister even played college field hockey.
You’d have thought I’d had better success in my coaching career, as it was, but no, my stints doing such in baseball and basketball at a young age produced more criminals that college athletes, though I did have one youngster go on to play point guard in the Big 12, although it was so long ago I think it was still the Big 8.
I “led” a baseball team that would have embarrassed the Bad News Bears.
It was the baseball team I thought of during the recent Grapefruit League-less weekends.
I was 18 and-a-half the year I coached a bunch of 17- and 18-year-olds in a fall league. At the first practice, I pulled the tarp back from under a batting cage and dozens of baby snakes scattered like cockroaches ... well, I assume they did because yours truly still had good knees and stopped my sprint somewhere in the parking lot. I was not about to let the babies’ momma teach me a lesson for disturbing her young ’uns’ nap.
If any of the players had any respect for their new coach, they likely lost it somewhere between the third-base dugout and the parking lot as I cleared the chain link fence without failure.
It was a sign of things to come for our team, which had a shortstop — we’ll call him Beano to protect the innocent, which he wasn’t — just as apt to have a weekend stay at a juvenile home for wayward youth as he was to be penciled in to the starting lineup. I had to play him because on a good day I had 10 players, but on usual days I had eight, which meant a forfeit, yet a game nonetheless, with me filling a position.
We took our own vehicles to games, and usually I took three or four players with me on out-of-town drives. That seemed all fine and dandy until on one return trip Beano pulled alongside us in his souped-up Chevy and thought it’d be funny by tossing a cup full of tobacco juice at us. He thought my window was up, which wouldn’t have made it right, yet would have made the outcome a whole lot better. Beano delivered one of his most accurate throws of the season and hit me square on the temple.
I finished out the season “leading” the young lads. Soon after, I was asked to coach seventh-grade basketball on my spare time.
None of these youngsters dipped or chewed, but that’s not to say a couple still weren’t headed down the same path as Beano. We had success that season. I had redeemed myself as a coach, or so I figured.
I was working at a larger newspaper at the time when our CR — cops reporter — met me one morning near the coffee pot.
Cops Reporter: Say, Kyle, didn’t (name omitted) play for your seventh-grade team last year?
Me: Yeah, why?
Cops Reporter: Well, seems he got into a little mischief last night and is all over this morning’s police report.
Me: Well, I only taught him basketball, not those things.
The only other time I dared gave coaching a try was my youngest daughter’s sixth-grade basketball team. She was the best player on the team, but was far too nice and wouldn’t use her height to her advantage for rebounds.
I must have yelled “get aggressive!” some 20 times during one game. I guess it finally registered as she grabbed a rebound, shuffled about four steps to the nearest opponent and promptly elbowed her. The official blew his whistle, charged her with a foul and looked at me as if to say, “Nice job, coach.”
That’s when I knew I needed to stay off the sidelines.
