I mentioned to a Quarterback Club gathering last week that I had seen high school athletic teams turn things around in dramatic fashion before.
I watched Class 3A Dallas County begin the 1990 season just 3-3 with the three losses all coming against Class A foes. It would win its final four regular season games, then win five consecutive games in the playoffs, including narrow wins over Luverne and Elba before bludgeoning previously unbeaten Plainview in the championship game, 40-7. It wasn’t even that close.
Dallas County was small, but played with a fervor as if the future of all mankind was at stake. Plainview thought the little bunch of country boys surely couldn’t mess with its perfect season. Fans made the long ride back home up to northeast Alabama I’m quite sure a lot quieter than they had driven down.
I watched a high school basketball team beat a team three times in the regular season by an average of 22 points per game before losing to the same team in the state tournament by 45. I know how cocky some of the kids on the losing team had become. They were MY teammates.
We’re talking about teenagers, and if they get focused on the task at hand and have some talent to back up the mental side of the game, anything can happen. This isn’t the NFL, where brute strength and overall talent wins out 99 percent of the time.
On Friday night, Enterprise ended what had been an ugly drought for a prideful town of Wildcats by winning big at Troy’s Charles Henderson. No, the Trojans were not Goliath – those foes are coming. But, bouncing back after a second-half collapse against North Miami Beach and getting a win over anyone is impressive because things in the City of Progress had become quite stagnant when it came to football prowess.
New coach Rick Darlington has a pedigree second-to-none at the high school level in these parts. He may not turn around the Wildcats’ record in year one, but at this point Enterprise needs to turn around expectations. The Cats haven’t competed well lately, and before getting more W’s they must first put a team on the field that does just that.
Ask Charles Henderson players how well EHS competed Friday.
For a program with facilities and fan support rivaling those at Hoover, Thompson, Opelika and Central-Phenix City, just imagine what Enterprise could become. I’m quite sure Darlington and his staff know, and by the looks of Friday night’s outcome in Troy, I think the players see the possibilities, too.
