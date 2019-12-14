Don’t ever say I’m not big enough to admit when I am wrong.
In my previous column, I wrote how some in Washington D.C. had stooped lower than anyone in either major political party had in our country’s lifetime.
Correction: They’ve stooped lower.
What are they trying to do for our country? They certainly aren’t doing anything positive, nor trying to do anything to benefit us. What’s the last thing this group has accomplished that was worthy? I would wait for a response, but I’ll save you time... you won’t find anything.
The picture of Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and two clowns I couldn’t name if you promised a slab of ribs smoked to perfection speaking after they so proudly brought up bogus impeachment charges looked like a poster for disturbed people. There was a lot of Botox on some, and more needed for others. The picture of Jack Nicholson and the fellows in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was funny, as it was meant to be. The politicians are sad and I doubt anyone voting for them wanted such a sad result as they have become.
As a Texas Ranger once told me after interviewing the girlfriend of a murder suspect, “You know she’s lying when she opens her mouth.” That’s how many feel about Schiff.
You’ve heard it more than once and you’ll hear it again, but here’s my turn... What a waste of time!?
In other — yet similarly disturbing — news:
Have you heard what Oakland, California has proposed to do with its homeless population? Put them on a cruise ship. You can’t make this stuff up.
Former FBI Director James Comey said he was “exonerated” from a recently released report, while almost everyone, including some Democrats and some extreme liberal media outlets, have said the report actually proves Comey did many things to destroy the fair election of Donald Trump as U.S. President. Implicated and exonerated have different meanings, James.
Florida authorities want us to know that a man recently eaten by an alligator actually died from a methamphetamine overdose. O..... K......
A staggering 81 of 160 murders this year in our nation’s capital have not been solved.
Finally, from the world of sports, the New York Yankees have signed pitcher Garrett Cole to a 9-year, $324 million contract. That’s $9,200 per pitch, $110,400 per strikeout, $169,500 per inning pitched and $1.09 million per start according to last season’s numbers at Houston. When he has a 1-2-3 inning, do the Yankees really get their money’s worth?
