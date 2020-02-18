To be approved for having my knee — rather, knees — replaced, I had to first be approved by my cardiologist... as if he didn’t trust a trio of surgeons from various states and their work on my ticker.
As I readied for the treadmill portion of the test on the seventh floor of a building, a crow landed on the window sill not three feet from where I stood. It stared me right in the eyes and pecked a couple of times on the window. I looked at the young girl who was hooking up all kinds of wires to me. She chuckled.
“Tell me he does this often,” I asked.
“Nopre; first time I’ve seen him,” she replied.
“This can’t be a good sign,” I said.
The crow was still looking at me when it decided it had served whatever purpose it was serving, likely to worry the bejeebies out of me.
It worked as I am now bejeebie-free. They’re somewhere on a 7th story floor.
I mean, seriously, a crow?! A crow is often confused with a raven. During a stress test? Let’s just say I was confused... and somewhat stressed, that the crow had decided to stop his busy day of berry-plucking to pay me a visit. But, at this time?!
Perhaps reading Edgar Allen Poe in high school and listening to the Alan Parsons Project around the same time put bad thoughts in my mind, but why now? Why of all places did this bird decide to taunt me during a stress test. If I failed, I want a do-over and I want one that’s bird-free.
...Fancy unto fancy, thinking what this ominous bird of yore,
What this grim, ungainly, ghastly, gaunt, and ominous bird of yore
Meant in croaking “Nevermore.”
...
...Leave my loneliness unbroken! — quit the bust above my door!
Take thy beak from out my heart, and take thy form from off my door!”
Quoth the Raven “Nevermore.”
— Edgar Allen Poe, The Raven
Nevermore. Please, nevermore!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.