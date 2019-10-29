In case you only watch the anti-American networks, you may have missed the fact that one of the world’s most terrorizing individuals in history was finally eliminated, killed when he decided to blow up himself and a couple of his children rather than be captured by American forces. Some networks chose to criticize President Trump’s handling of the terrorist leader’s death announcement.
It should be a great day in the history of the world, although some of the media outlets – the typical sympathizer outlets such as CNN and the Washington Post – made it sound as if Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had a worthwhile life.
The Washington Post used the words “austere religious scholar” over the lunatic’s obituary. It also said al-Baghdadi was “...a shy, near-sighted youth who liked soccer.”
That’s like saying Charles Manson enjoyed music.
One blogger called the newspaper the Washington Compost.
CNN spent more time criticizing Trump’s announcement of al-Baghdadi’s death than it did praising the fact that the leader of ISIS had been terminated. ISIS is responsible for the killing of hundreds of thousands. In fact, al-Baghdadi was said to have kidnapped and raped an American he used as a slave before killing her. ISIS is responsible for the gruesome videoed beheadings and burning people alive in cages. Nevertheless, some of these “American” media outlets chose to make fun of Trump’s announcement that the ultimate terrorist’s reign of terror was over.
I wonder what these outlets and still-mad TV personalities such as Rachel Maddow or Don Lemon would say if Adolph Hitler had been terminated under President Trump’s leadership.
My favorite, good old Nancy Pelosi, whined about not being notified in advance of the attack on al-Baghdadi. Why in the world would Trump or anyone with any knowledge of such a secretive mission let such a squirrel know where the nuts were stored?
The whole mess shows just how mad the world has become with people hating the fair and square elected president more than they love their country. Trump was criticized for saying al-Baghdadi died like a dog. Perhaps he should be. After all, dogs I know have more compassion.
The mocking of such outlandish media responses to al-Baghdadi’s departure to the depths of hell were justified. Here are a few of my favorites:
“Lucifer, an angelic and ambitious religious leader known as the ‘shining one,’ died yesterday after a fall.” – John Durant
“Osama bin Laden, father of 23, killed in home invasion.” – Comedian Joe DeVito
“Lee Harvey Oswald, gun owner and parade enthusiast, dies at 24.” – Phil Anderson”
“Jeffrey Dahmer, connoisseur of exotic and locally sourced meats, dies at 34.” – Donald Trump Jr.
“Adolph Hitler, dedicated art enthusiast, animal rights activist, and talented orator, dies at 56.” – Lauren Chen
“Saddam Hussein, successful politician, oil baron and noted tough boss, dead at 69.” – Sen. Denise Batters
Hannibal Lecter, well-known forensic psychiatrist and food connoisseur, dead at 81.” – Kassy Dillon
“Voldemort, austere wizard who overcame a severe facial deformity to achieve dark lordship, dead at 71.” – Ben Shapiro
“Jeffrey Epstein,financier, philanthropist, and friend to royalty, dies in austere, one-room apartment.” – Mike Doran
“Ted Bundy, noted ladies’ man and women’s rights activist, found dead in chair.” – Suzuki Nathie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.