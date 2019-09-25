It was circa 1990 during my short stint at a Georgia newspaper. Back then, it seemed, evening papers outnumbered morning editions. We would arrive to work each day about 7 or 8 a.m., knock out that day’s paper by noon or so, then cover stuff the rest of the day. Rinse and repeat.
I don’t even recall the news editor’s name, but she noticed that I would arrive at work, visit the break room’s soft drink machine two or three times and gulp down sodas as fast as possible. I was an on-again, off-again coffee drinker at the time... that is until the invention of liquid creamers that had me soon becoming a java junkie. (Friends say I don’t sweat, rather I percolate.)
The news editor told me how bad the sodas were for me. Funny, I was still thin back then, but I took her advice. She told me to drink diet drinks for two weeks when I felt the urge to grab a soft drink. (We knew little about the dangers of some diet drinks back then.)
I complied. I hated the taste at first, but by the time two weeks had passed I excitingly grabbed a regular soda. Upon the first sip, I thought I was pouring syrup down my throat. To this day, I only drink diet drinks when there’s a choice and when sodas are my only option.
It was good advice, I guess, and if I could remember her name I’d shoot her a note telling her I’ve complied ever since.
We’ve all had someone show us the way to do things, even if we veered off the path at times.
Others I’d like to credit along the way:
The professionalism of my very first editor, Floyd Carl. He was old school, and although computers were still a couple of years away and typewriters adorned the 1980 newsroom, the ship sailed each day in extremely smooth fashion because Mr. Carl just made sure each person in each department did the job they were each hired to do. Amazing how that works.
My first sports editor was a fellow named Grant Hall who gave the advice of “there’s no alternative for being there.” Many stories could be written over a phone conversation, but Hall explained seeing the reactions and emotions involved with a story were something you could only see first-hand, not through the eyes or voices of someone else.
I worked with a fellow named Bill Bowden at a business journal who taught me more about styles and other particulars of the industry than I had learned in decades at various other stops.
Charlie Fiss is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. As a gangly young sports writer, Charlie was a sports information director and he taught me several things, such as how to properly keep statistics in various sports, some not so obvious to the casual viewer. He probably didn’t have to keep stats when he became vice president of communications for the Cotton Bowl, a position he’s held since the mid-80’s.
Then there was a human resources director with BH Media. She is retiring this week. In my time working with her, I learned the proper way to dot i’s and cross t’s. If there was ever a question, she had the answer... the right answer. Thanks, Louise.
