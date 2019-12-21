Annually, a friend digs out ‘Letters to Santa’ favorites from around the world and post one a day during December. Art Linkletter should have had — maybe he did — a show just on Christmas letters from the kids. Some of them are legendary. Some of them are incriminating.
Dear Santa,
Well, Daddy said you were broke, so I won’t ask for much.
Percy
Dear Santa,
If you don’t leave me anything for Christmas, I won’t cry. I’m a big boy.
Steve
P.S. But, I will be very sad.
Dear Santa,
Last Christmas you left me a bike. This Christmas I want you to leave me a spaceship. Bikes can’t go anyplace far.
Ricky
Dear Mr. St. Nick,
I don’t think you should come down our chimney. You are fat and we have a skinny chimney.
Paul
Dear Santa,
I am 6. I want a rifle, a pistol, a machine gun, bullets, a hand grenade, dynamite, and tear gas. I am planning a big surprise for my big brother.
Your friend, Robert
Dear Santa,
If you wake me I will sing some Christmas songs for you. I know Jingle Bells and White Christmas. I am not a great singer, but I am loud.
Alex
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like to get on your good boy list. I have been on plenty of bad boy lists already.
Your friend, Horace
Dear Santa Claus,
I love you but you don’t dress so good. Why do you always wear the same suit?
Love, Diane
Dear Santa Claus,
I think you should bring a present for my Grandma. She knew you when you were a kid.
Love, Jordan
Hi Santa,
Last year you didn’t leave me anything so good. The year before you didn’t leave me anything so good. This is your last chance.
Your friend, Alfred
Dear Mr. Santa Claus,
I want a boat, a gun, a plane, a glove, a cowboy suit, a train set, a football, roller skates, a bike, a space helmet, boxing gloves, a pen knife, a magic set. That is all I can think of. I will write tomorrow.
Love, Sayre
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a dog, a cat, a rabbit, a pet monkey, a snake, and a lion cub for Christmas. My mother doesn’t know about this letter.
Your pal, Eugene
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to have a real doctor’s bag. I would like to try some operations on my friends.
Love, Milton
Dear Santa,
I think it is too bad that you only work at Christmas time. I hope soon you will get a full-time job like other people.
Love, Bobby
Dear Santa,
I want one of everything you got.
Morris
Dear Santa,
You don’t have to leave me anything for Christmas. Just leave something for all the other days.
Love, George
Dear Santa,
How can you tell the good children from the bad children. Please tell me as quick as you can.
Ira
Finally, an unnamed kid from West Virginia wrote the following in the early 1950’s:
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a rifle with a scope that works. I don’t like one of my neighbors, and next time he comes over I don’t want to miss.
And on that note, Merry Christmas!
