Other than the aforementioned, 2020 appears to have fallen woefully short of technological — even biological — advances as predicted.
In 1911, a surgeon at a lecture in England suggested that by the year 2020 the human foot would likely have just one big toe as the outer toes used less and less” would fade away. On Saturdays during football season, as long as I can reach the remote, extra toes are not necessary, well, except when this little piggy has to go to the kitchen and the bathroom.
Life expectancy was supposed to be more than 100 years old by now. Keith Richards is obviously ahead of his time. The rest of us, save a few, appear to be slackers.
In a popular magazine in the 1960s, it was suggested that all foods by this time would be in a deep-frozen brick form. I’ve eaten some foods as tough as wood, but a brick?
Choppering while Intoxicated? We’re not exactly looking like the Jetsons these days, although another suggestion said every family in the 21st century would have at least one helicopter in its garage. When I come to Enterprise, the sky kinda looks like it could be possible some days.
In 1937, some moron suggested that by now we would have coffee and tea forcibly removed since they are stimulants. This sounds like something Mayor Bloomberg would come up with. Take away my coffee and you’ll meet my big toe.
Books were supposed to be a thing of the past by now, yet 675 million were sold last year.
China was supposed to have the world’s largest economy by 2020. Economists obviously didn’t plan on Donald Trump keeping the U.S.A. at number one. Now, the prediction is China and India being the largest economies by 2030.
The same guy that wrote “A Space Odyssey” in 1966 suggested that by the 21st century we would have homes capable of moving above ground and perhaps entire communities would move south for the winter. I think that’s happened, sans the houses.
It was only 1994 that global think tank RAND Corporation believed that by 2020 we would employ animals, including live-in apes to handle cleaning and gardening chores. Did you hear that Lucy (my mutt)? Get to work!
A 1957 article said all roads would become a network of tubes by now. I wonder if tubes have potholes.
In 1939, it was suggested that by now we would wear antenna hats and disposable socks. For some people, I like the latter.
Popular Mechanics suggested that by the 21st century we would have waterproof furniture and every home would have a drain in the middle so all we’d have to do to clean a home would be to turn on the water hose.
Ladies Home Journal quoted someone in 1900 saying we would have eliminated C, Q and X in our alphabet because we would have shortened and/or simplified our language in 100 years. Not sure what that would mean for the Carls, Quantasias and Xaviers of the world.
Even in 2014, an expert suggested six years later we would have developed “telepathy and teleportation... and they would be commonplace by 2040.” Man, could I use this to get more accomplished.
In 1959, someone said mail would by now be delivered via rockets. That Publisher’s Clearing House check of mine must have landed in the Mojave Desert.
In 1997, someone penned that by now we could all vote electronically from home. They were wrong. That’s just in Cleveland.
Just 15 years ago, it was suggested that in this decade humans would transcend biology and no longer need to eat. Sometimes, technology just isn’t what it’s all cracked up to be. I mean, really, give up ribeyes and pork chops?
In 1913, it was written in the New York Times that by now everyone would be a vegetarian. Of course, that paper just endorsed known fact-free candidate Elizabeth Warren for president, soooo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.