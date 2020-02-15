A blogger — yes, one of those — from the left coast decided to engage me online in political conversation a few days ago. After all, a computer is where he presumably spends all of his waking hours without having to answer to anyone with a grain of integrity, unless of course he has to go upstairs on occasion and explain to his parents why he’s still living at home at 38 and has yet to pay any rent.
While I have no idea how or why the guy chose to single out someone in south Alabama to berate, he was entertaining... for about two emails, then I decided it was time to leave childish things alone.
His first email had something to do with how Democrats were the smart ones and the Republicans and “Don Juan” (his words, not mind) would be eaten alive at the next election because people have seen right through his tactics.
I began with a somewhat conciliatory “Yes, President Trump does act immature at times,” but quickly the guy went too far. Apparently, he’s been reading me online because he immediately began defending Nancy Pelosi and how she was orchestrating the country through these turbulent times with the “great orange one” (again, his words).
Believe in Socialism at your own peril, even say that Trump does things a bit unorthodox, but when you have anything nice to say about Nancy P., well, the gloves are off.
The economy is not as it seems, the guy said, and Pelosi is pointing it out to everyone.
Well, it sure seems much better, I thought.
Statistics are misleading, he said.
More people are working, more jobs have been created, and wages are higher, so explain to me how that’s misleading.
Instead, he began saying how all intelligent Alabamians were moving to California.
HUH? I may not fall into that classification, but I know plenty who do who like living here just fine as opposed to a bankrupt state slowly falling into the ocean and led by more dimwits than the Cleveland Browns.
I have lived in towns where a percentage of the population is still evolving, but him thinking things were so good in California made me realize that this guy had not developed very good learning skills and I shouldn’t be carrying on with the poor fellow. Besides, I just read a story how millions had fled the Golden Bear State to move to Texas, where most of the natives there wish they’d go elsewhere because the newbies were trying to force their failed ideas on the good people there.
I guess the guy got my message that I wasn’t chatting with him again because his emails stopped, well, aside from the one that asked if I’d be interested running his opinion piece on how Bernie Sanders would indeed make this country great again. If someone happens to run across the poor soul, tell him my answer is “No.”
