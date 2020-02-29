At the risk of hurting the feelings of someone out there, first of all, I have no trophies to hand out following your latest failed participation in expressing your uniformed, incorrect, end-all blog/tweet/post regarding everything from the greatest football team of all time to how statistics on how great our economy is performing are not as they appear... or prove, as the case may be.
That makes you like me. We’re all just guessing and expressing an opinion. We should never claim to know better than the next guy because the next may indeed be a rocket scientist, which hardly qualifies him for knowing just how dominant the 1899 Sewanee football team was... go ahead, look it up. I’ll help ya: Suwanee shut out Texas A&M, Texas, Tulane, LSU and Ole Miss in five consecutive games over a six-day stretch. It outscored its 12 opponents that season by combined 322-10. That deserves a “Go Tigers!”
Here are some of my latest discoveries, and though they haven’t been verified by the Center for Disease Control, I do believe you’ll find them quite close to reality.
The Anti-blue Flu, sometimes referred to as the Fighting Virus since Mayor Pete is from South Bend, Indiana. It makes you just dislike blue outfits regardless of their protection. Buttigieg has a Grade 3 case.
The Crazy Bat Syndrome. In a recent Pow Wow of sorts, Nancy P. passed it on to Elizabeth Warren and AOC. One thinks she’s Native American, one believes cows shouldn’t exist, and the other thinks she’s coherent while wandering aimlessly around microphones.
The Donald. You’re not jaundice, but if you tweet excessively you will become somewhat orange with stiff and thinning hair follicles.
The Bern. It just makes you crazy and yell at everyone to get off your lawn... but leave all of your cash on your way out.
The Joe. If contracted, you’ll forget what state you’re in... often.
Bloomin’ Idiot Disease. This odd virus makes you desire to spend crazy amounts of money for no apparent reason. Can we get Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer in isolation ASAP?
HBP. This affliction will likely be renamed after the Houston Astros as more and more pitchers decide the strike zone is somewhere between the Astro batters’ earholes on the batting helmet and their spleen.
