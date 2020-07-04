The most ridiculous thing most of us have heard from lawmakers across the country is their definition of “non-essential businesses.” It was an act that destroyed many businesses deemed “non-essential” while its owners and workers depended on the business to make ends meet. I don’t know, and maybe it’s just me, but doesn’t that mean they were essential? Also, small businesses were much more likely to truly practice the guidelines reportedly necessary to stave off the virus than the giants.
The talk among friends last week was that the numbers were strange because we couldn’t name anyone that we personally knew across several states who had died from the virus.
Yet, the debate of whether or not the fatality numbers were a political myth had its strong points.
At least until last weekend. That’s when I discovered one of the finest ladies of my childhood, a classmate’s mother, had passed due to the virus. She was 83. Her husband, whose letter to me when my father passed away, is still one of the most touching tributes I’ve ever seen. It is safely tucked away. He had the virus first, recovered, then his wife caught it and died. He funeral was Wednesday.
As for others who have contracted the virus, here are a few of the better-known:
George Stephanopoulos, who worked for President Clinton before becoming a TV star... or maybe he became a TV star when he worked for Clinton.
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.
Prince Charles, although I’m not sure who or what he rules over. Didn’t his bubble burst when Princess Di left him?
Prince Albert II of Monoco. Sorry, but it reminds me of my childhood. I thought it was hilarious the first 100 or so times someone called our grocery store and asked if we had Prince Albert (tobacco) in a can. When a clerk would answer “yes,” the caller would say, “Then you better let him our so he can breathe.”
Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.
Rapper Scarface.
Opera singer Placido Domingo.
Asleep at the Wheel leader Ray Benson.
Pink... the singer, not the color.
Marianne Faithfull. You’d figure anyone who dated Mick Jaggar would be immune to just about anything.
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. Roger Goodell is probably seeing if there’s a way he can fine Payton for having the virus.
Denver Broncos star Von Miller. You’d think coronavirus would be afraid to take on this man.
Members of the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, New York Nets and Brooklyn Nets, including all-world Kevin Durant. Yet, the NBA is looking to have a shortened season.
With baseball about to begin its shortened season, player from coast to coast are discovering they have COVID-19.
Comedian D.L. Hughley had nothing to laugh about during his battle.
60 Minutes anchor Lesley Stahl.
Chris Cuomo, the extremely biased CNN “reporter” who is brother to the extremely liberal New York Governor Mario Cuomo.
Brooke Baldwin, another CNN anchor. Maybe CNN was too busy getting around mobs on the streets covering those “peaceful riots,” you know, the ones where businesses were burned to the ground and people were beaten and shot.
Many college football players from schools all around the country. Will there be a football season? Some think there’s no chance. I sure hope they’re wrong.
Harvey Weinstein supposedly contracted the virus in prison. I’m surprised even a nasty disease would touch that freak.
Jackson Browne, one of the most underrated musical talents of my generation, caught it. “Caught between the longing for love and the struggle for the legal tender; Where the sirens sing and the church bells ring and the junk man pounds his fender; Where the veterans dream of the fight fast asleep at the traffic light; and the children solemnly wait for the ice cream vendor; out into the cool of the evening strolls the Pretender...” You’re singing it right now, aren’t you?
Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, got the virus while on vacation.
All of the above have recovered or are recovering. However, the following were not so lucky.
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy.
Country singer Joe Diffie, who kept his mullet going as long as possible, died at 61 of COVID-19.
John Prine, as beloved an artist as there was, has passed away.
Jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. Yet another loss of a legend from the music industry.
There are many names that could be added on both sides of the list. It’s high time for a vaccine.
