Since we seem to be freely throwing around the word “impeachment” these days, packing a punch about as lightly as a Big 12 defense, I figured I’d do my own, you know, because they’ll at least stand a better chance than an Elizabeth Warren lie detector test.
For starters, my ancestry from my mother’s side dates back at least as far as the 1600s in Scotland and the Duntrune Castle, although those darn Scots have not invited me for a family reunion, nor have they offered as much as a family rate to stay there. (Incidentally, my father’s side goes back to Alabama, or at least as far as anyone will discuss.)
If Nancy P. is listening, there’s no way we’re related because I am certain I am from Earth.
OK, just got my box of No. 2 pencils delivered so everyone can have a piece of history after I’ve signed off. Let’s get down to business.
I would like to impeach the Houston Astros’ World Series title from 2017. If the Black Sox and Pete Rose are banned for life and Louisville had a men’s basketball title, Tulsa a women’s golf title, Syracuse a men’s lacrosse title (a wife of a coach co-signed for a player’s car loan) — and many more — then why in the wide, wide world of sports does a franchise that was using technology to steal signs rather than the old-fashioned methods of using your eyes and brain get to keep their title?
If I were LSU, I’d impeach former Tiger Odell Beckham Jr. from ever appearing with its school’s athletic programs for risk of further embarrassment. To heck with “Go Tigers,” “Go Odell!” Really, just go.
Can we impeach everything MSNBC and CNN, and yes, even some Fox News segments? They have already reshaped America’s view of what is actually happening in the world. Everything — EVERYTHING — is biased. Even Dan Rather and Brian Williams must shake their heads in disgust when they watch the Don Lemons, Rachel Maddows and Tucker Carlsons of the world.
Can we impeach Robert De Niro from Hollywood? Once a strong actor, he’s now tarnished as one of the most hateful guys on the silver screen. He could never match Al Pacino for talent anyway. I think if we find the cure for aging, the first dosage should be given to Clint Eastwood. If we find a cure for death, give me 10 more years of Richard Pryor.
Do we really care if Harry and Meghan impeach history and move from Windsor to the Great White North in Canada? Although for the life of me I don’t understand why anyone would actually want to be around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The 8-foot snowdrifts, yes, but Trudeau?
Impeachment is just a word tossed around so much by Nancy P. and her crazy gang of misfits, anyway, so my aforementioned decisions carry about as much weight in the end. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to try and retire to my Scottish castle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.