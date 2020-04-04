Someone was talking recently about how so-and-so was flying by the seat of his/her pants regarding this pandemic that has people acting, well, nuttier than a gray squirrel’s storage unit. That person added, he/she didn’t know what they were gonna do next.
I simply asked if he/she had a model to go by over the last half-century or so, because I didn’t believe anyone knew what to do, that we were all just trying to do the best we could and make as many wise decisions as possible. Some are bound to fail.
I’ve seen people complain about the State Health Department not being more specific regarding what town in said county did someone test positive for COVID-19. I’m guessing those people want HIPAA laws to just fly out of the window, unless of course it’s one of their family members who tests positive. And even if the town was listed, they’d probably want the neighborhood.
Heck, we posted Barbour County’s first positive test on Friday, and within an hour or so, the rumor was that someone at the Eufaula Tribune had it. Never mind that the original post was courtesy the Alabama Public Health Department and only said Barbour County, but because it was on the Eufaula Tribune website — and Facebook — someone repeated what I’m sure was repeated and repeated and eventually forgot the facts and repeated they heard the Eufaula Tribune had a case.
GOOD GRIEF!
That’s the bad that this mess has brought about, but we have also seen and heard of a whole lot of good.
Gina Esparza of Enterprise took it upon herself to make an impact on her street. A neighbor sent me a picture of a letter Esparza had posted on everyone’s door on the street.
It began, Esparza said, with her checking on an elderly neighbor, seeing if she needed anything. The woman had tears in her eyes when she told Esparza that yes, she needed some things such as toilet paper, but was scared to go out. Besides, when she had previously shopped, there was no toilet paper to be found.
Esparza grabbed some from her house for the neighbor.
“That broke my heart,” Esparza said. “I just know there are others out there that are in need, and need to know there are people out there willing to help.”
So, Esparza taped a note to each door around her street. It asked the following: 1 — Write down everything needed on a sheet of paper; 2 — Tape it to the front of your door or place it where it is visible; 3 — I will come by between 9-11 a.m. to collect all of the lists and go get what is needed; 4 — When I come back with your receipt we will settle payment at that time if necessary.
“I just want to make sure all of our neighbors are taken care of,” she added on the note.
Esparza left her address and phone number if anyone needed to reach out to her for specific instructions, ending with, “Please be safe and remember we have an amazing community and we will get through this together.”
While everyone from our president, governor and schools are telling us to act like the little piggy and go all the way home, there are still items needed to survive. We may think we did a great job of grabbing a month’s worth of supplies during our last trip to the grocery store, but I’m betting about 99.-something percent of everyone who thought they had has made a run back to a store within just a few days to grab something else ... you know, like eggs, milk, taco shells ... a fifth?
What better way rather than having all of us appearing at the store of our choice than to have a kind soul like Esparza — I hope there are others — do so for several families. Maybe you just want to help the elderly through this period. You could give them a call, grab what they need, and drop it off at their doorstep.
I’ve heard some really great stories of people and businesses showing their kindness. These next 10 days or so are expected to be the toughest yet, so it’d be really good to hear of more such stories.
Here’s a collective THANKS to Gina — yes, I am speaking for everyone — and others doing their best to make this pandemic as manageable as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.