Iran’s military chief said his country will “destroy” America if it threatens Iranian ships in the Persian Gulf.
In other nonsensical news, Nancy Pelosi spoke this week.
But I digress.
President Trump stooped to those levels of idiotic comments. Sorry, but true. His out-loud pondering of injecting disinfectants to cure the coronavirus ranks right up there with Gen. Hossein Salami’s joke of a notion little Iran could whip mighty America as well as pretty much anything that falls from the lips of Nancy P.
Of course, the Alabama Department of Public Health credited Coffee County with a death due to COVID-19 last week when it was later discovered to be false, only to turn around less than 24 hours later and credit the county with another death. When do we believe the ADPH and when do we not? It is supposed to be the tell-all, end-all.
Watching the NFL Draft made me wonder why the NFL continues to hang on to Roger Goodell as its commissioner. The guy sound Joe Biden-esque when he couldn’t remember the year or the teams, all while appearing as if he was going to nod off in his chair. I’ll never know, but I’m thinking if a league paid me about $200 million annually, I would be wide awake during its draft.
Back to Trump, because we wouldn’t leave something so carelessly said from the Doomsday Five — Nancy P., Maxine W., Elizabeth W., Hillary C., and the most insane of all, AOC.
Only something as idiotic as Trump’s comments late last week could ease the damage-control efforts of Biden’s sexual assault scandal. Bernie Sanders, he too of the political nuthouse, appears to have been bullied out of the Democratic race for president by those who call the shots because they chose to sweep all of the dirt piling up on Biden under the rug.
Yes, Trump runs a great economy — the best, in fact, when strange viruses don’t cripple the country to its collective knees. BUT, and yes, it’s a big one, he is a horrible public relations president. Even when we know he’s better and safer than, oh let’s say Hillary, we still have to hold our nose. As I’ve said before, if he was an average guy living on your streets with the same personality, I doubt 2 percent of us would have want to hang out with the guy.
Let’s just hope he’s learned from his ramblings that he hurts everyone when he acts like the aforementioned others. He’s in office because the others were so careless. Now, it appears he’s not that much different.
