Welcome to Montgomery. You’re not crazy, but you are chancing it by going there.
Hank Williams is buried there. I think he was talking about a woman when he sang “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” but it could have well been about the goings-on in that dumpster fire that is our state capitol.
Yes, the city looks better downtown that it once did, but for the most part, sellers of plywood seem to be the only ones profiting on the Southern Boulevard business market of my youth when going there was a pleasure, not a “Gosh, I hope I get through the area without getting shot” moment.
Take away the dangers of the area and you still have to deal – fortunately, not often – with the Montgomery schools and the fact that they only have one football stadium to play home games. Enterprise visits R.E. Lee at Cramton Bowl Friday night. Pretty sure whoever is in charge of the scheduling knew that long ago. Problem is, Eufaula was scheduled to play at Cramton Bowl against Carver Friday night. Pretty sure whoever is in charge of the scheduling knew that, too.
Carver, which practiced Sunday in preparation for the game on Thursday, notified Eufaula of the scheduling mishap on Monday, after lunch. After Eufaula initially fought the change, it has been agreed to be played on Thursday. Carver said it was its Senior Night. I say tough luck, you’re gonna have to have it on Saturday.
Never mind that two of the other three schools that use the stadium, Jeff Davis and Park Crossing, play away games, while Sidney Lanier has an open date this week, so the game could have been played on Saturday, as Montgomery schools often do due to the shared stadium situation.
Also, never mind that officiating at Cramton Bowl gets about as much criticism as it does at Rip Hews Stadium in Dothan, but this is just so wrong on so many levels.
When I got a response back at 8 p.m. on Monday night from the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the representative said it still showed the game to be played on Friday. However, by this time Eufaula had postponed its school board meeting and the local Chamber was hoping its annual Low Country Boil fundraiser set for Thursday evening was not affected, much.
Montgomery schools hardly have any fans attend games. When Enterprise played there once there were all of 24 people on the home side. I’ve seen less than 50 for Sidney Lanier and Park Crossing and only a few more for Jeff Davis over the years.
You would think the Montgomery schools and/or Cramton Bowl officials would have this scheduling thing down by now after decades and decades of scheduling. Apparently not! All this mess and there’s only two teams from Montgomery with home games this week.
Someone please build a new stadium for the Montgomery schools. It’s not like it needs to be that big, you know, because it’s not like many are going to show up.
As for Saturday games, they are ridiculous if played in August, September or even early October because visiting fans are forced to sit in the searing heat.
Of course, if the AHSAA would start games in late August or early September we would have as many ridiculously hot games. States farther north than Alabama do, so why can’t we?
The AHSAA is also the brain trust that allowed Dothan to compete for state playoffs this year at Class 6A although it is now the third-largest school in the state according to many accounts. If ever a school deserved an asterisk by its name in athletic results, it’s the 2019-20 *Dothan Wolves.
I guess first things first. Get Montgomery straight so its mistakes don’t keep hurting others.
