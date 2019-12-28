Let’s see, Alabama turned 200 in 2019 and the Boll Weevil monument 100. What awaits us in 2020? Should be the year of perfect vision, right? (Yes, I will end the year with as poor a joke as I probably entered.)
As for other things to look forward to in 2020, how about:
I have no doubt that good ole Nancy Pelosi will continue to give us column fodder throughout the decade, or at least until Toto or the 101 Dalmatians bite her. (Think about it ... think about it ...)
We can only hope Hank Johnson, the Georgia representative, gets the microphone again and utters something as priceless as “My fear is that the whole island (Guam) will become so overly-populated that it will tip over and capsize.”
Rick Darlington, fresh off his first year at Enterprise High School in which he turned what many expected to be a two-win Wildcat football team into a Class 7A payoff squad, thanks for quieting the Debbie Downers. Now, go do it again.
Jerry Jones is determined to have another Super Bowl winner, even going to the length of signing a questionable character as his star running back and keeping a below-average coach on the sidelines. Yes, the NFL is a win-at-all-cost league, but the Cowboys aren’t even winning regularly despite Jerry’s Texas-sized checkbook. ‘Wait’ll next year,’ — a Cowboys’ theme since 1996.
Kyle Mooty is hardly the biggest loser many think as he still fights the battle of the bulge. But there are new knees awaiting him right around the corner. Hey Lt. Dan, I’m getting new legs, too!
As for those no longer with us:
We won’t have Grumpy Cat to kick around any longer as he (or was it a she?) has gone to Feline heaven ... or wherever it is cats go, you know, because all dogs go to heaven and they don’t want any cats around.
I hope Eddie Money had at least one ticket to Paradise.
Tim Conway left us. He is still one of the top 5 funniest people in my lifetime along with Richard Pryor, Ron Williams, George Carlin and Lewis Grizzard. Dang, they’re all gone.
Jim Fowler left us, too. Maybe Marlin Perkins can tell him how to handle the beast while hiding behind a cloud. Come to think of it, there shouldn’t be any beast where Jim is.
To the Democrat Party as we once knew it; adios. It has been taken over by humans of an unknown origin.
Al-Baghdadi is al-begoney, for which we can all breathe a sigh of relief.
Jeffrey Epstein ... well, bye. Say hello to al-Baghdadi, and know that you or him are missed in the least.
