Some things are obvious in college football as the latest biggest game since dirt was invented -- LSU at Alabama -- approaches this weekend:
As a recruiter and a defensive coordinator, Georgia’s Kirby Smart is one of the best. As a head coach, he is a great recruiter and defensive coordinator.
Gus Malzahn, while excellent at chewing gum, will never coach Auburn to college football’s promised land. He just doesn’t appear to have “it,” whatever that “it” is that great leaders have. He’s a great coordinator, but (see Kirby Smart, above)...
While Alabama has faced a weak schedule to this point, there is no truth to the rumor that the Eufaula Bass Club could have put up a better fight. Which makes me wonder: Can you imagine Saban reacting to a fish getting away before being landed?
Ed Orgeron may have great words of wisdom... I don’t know... haven’t understood much of anything he’s said since... well, I’ve never understood him. He’s the coach of the year to this point of the season, even if his Tigers have held more people than Joe Biden at a beauty pageant.
Is there an angrier person than South Carolina’s Will Muschamp?
To say Tennessee was a slow starter this season under Jeremy Pruitt is like saying President Trump likes to tweet.
There’s just something greasy feeling about Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Maybe Jameis Winston learned how to misbehave with him as his head coach at Florida State.
Arkansas is so bad there are fans wanting Bobby Petrino back. Nevermind that Petrino had morals that would make Bill Clinton blush. Someone said Beto O’Rourke had ended his run for the U.S. Presidency, and here I thought all along he was the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, you know, because they let anyone in.
Nationally, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney must smirk every time he hears anyone from the SEC being chastised for not playing a tough enough schedule. Those Tigers have no one in the ACC that requires Dabo or any assistants to lose a second of sleep.
Oklahoma did what it seemingly always does, lose to someone it shouldn’t have. Ohio State has been harder to dislike because Ryan Day seems like a pretty good dude, as opposed to Urban Meyer before he was run out of town. Penn State and James Franklin may sneak it the playoff picture, but the Nittany Lions are still a pretender and do not belong with the big boys just yet.
I almost said that for the first time since returning to Alabama in 2013 I was going with LSU to knock off the Crimson Tide Saturday. Alabama’s defense is very average at times. However, until Saban loses – he’s won eight straight against LSU – and Tua Tagovailoa is ruled out, it only seems right to play the odds and go with Alabama. Mac Jones is a nice backup, but I don’t believe he’s ready for LSU. I believe Nick Saban is. The last time LSU won was a field goal contest, 9-6. I remember it well because shortly after that game I felt my house shake as I experienced my first earthquake while living elsewhere. I don’t see an earthquake happening in these parts on Saturday. Alabama 32, LSU 30.
