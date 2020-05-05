In a typical May, sports fans relish major events, e.g., the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500, plus professional golf tournaments every weekend and Major League Baseball every day/night.
Note: Seems like Dan Jenkins said “figure-skating ain’t a sport; it’s dinner theater.”
Normally, NASCAR’s Cup Series races grace weekends, including Saturday’s Blue-Emu race at Martinsville, and NBA and NHL seasons head toward the post-season.
’Tain’t likely this May.
About the only good spring sports news so far, besides Braves replays, is that Wednesday nights feature Live Professional Wrestling, the best thing since Ferlin Husky’s “Greatest Hits” album, on two different channels. Sadly, at the same time.
Matches have been grappled before empty bleachers, ’scusin’ other wrestlers, who observe — unsocial distancing — and rarely cheer.
We ain’t talkin’ about Monday Night Raw steroidically freaky guys in wrestling togs; on Wednesdays, most wrestlers wear normal-sized ensembles and some wear lotsa makeup, e.g., 51-year-old Dustin Rhodes, aka Goldust, son of the late Dusty Rhodes, “The American Dream,” in All-Elite Wrestling.
Recent Wednesday nights featured sho-nuff makeup-users as some 32 lady wrestlers, historically under-looked in squared circles, have earned TV time; and blood, teeth and peanut shells in and around the ring and cursing at the announcers’ desk are part of the allure.
Besides wrestling, 2020’s April and now May ain’t typical in sports of all sorts, so let’s look at May 6 in sports history:
1903 — White Sox committed 12 errors against Tigers.
1907 — Future Colts head coach Weeb Ewbank (aka Ube Weebank) was born.
1915 — Babe Ruth made his pitching debut and hit his first homer with Boston’s Red Sox in a 4-3, 15-inning loss to Yankees.
1917 — St. Louis Browns Bob Groom no-hit White Sox, 3-0.
1925 — Ty Cobb hit his fifth homer in two games tying Cap Anson’s 1884 record.
1931 — Willie Mays was born in Westfield, Alabama.
1934 — Red Sox scored 12 runs in fourth inning that included a record four consecutive triples.
1951 — Pittsburgh’s Cliff Chambers no-hit Boston’s Braves, 3-0.
1953 — St. Louis Browns pitcher Bobo Holloman made Major League debut by hurling no-hitter against Philadelphia A’s, 6-0.
1967 — Maureen “Mo” Wilton ran record women’s marathon in 3:15:22.
1979 — Fred Markham set a bicycle speed record of 818 km over 200 miles.
1982 — Seattle Mariner Gaylord Perry became the 15th MLB pitcher to win 300 games.
1987 — Mario Andretti set a one-lap speed record of 218.204 at Indianapolis.
1988 — New Jersey Devils coach Jim Schoenfeld told referee Don Koharski to “Eat another doughnut, you fat pig” and was later suspended.
1995 — Classic Sports Network first aired on cable TV.
1998 — Kerry Wood struck out 20 Houston Astros in a one-hitter; he didn’t walk a batter.
2010 — Hall of Fame pitcher Robin Roberts died.
May 6 has often been the date of the Kentucky Derby; winners on this date in chronological order are Halma, Ben Brush, Pink Star, Brokers Tip, Johnstown, Pensive, Middleground, Carry Back, Proud Clarion, Riva Ridge, Affirmed, Sunday Silence, Thunder Gulch, Fusaichi Pegasus, Barbaro and Always Dreaming.
Soup Hawkins won the 1895 Derby straddling Halma, the first winning hoss to sire a Derby winner, Alan-a-Dale.
Hmmm.
Keep your chins up and heed these words from Cleveland catcher Rube Baker to pitcher Rick “Wild Thing” Vaughn in “Major League II”: “When the tough get going, the going get tough.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.