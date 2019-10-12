It happens whenever “Gunsmoke” or “Andy Griffith Show” theme songs waft their way into the high-tech Big Moroccan Theater in the House of Adams.
No, that technology ain’t from the 1960 movie, “The Time Machine,” although that might be good backup.
Those tunes instantly transport your scribe to 1963-68, specifically seventh period at Enterprise Junior High School, 1963-64, and sixth period at Enterprise High School, ’64-68, when the late Bob McMillan directed the Wildcat Marching Band.
In those five years, we played TV themes “Hennesey and Andy” and “Gunsmoke/Bonanza” during football seasons, along with perennial McMillan standards: “Bristol,” “At a Georgia Camp Meeting” “Waitin’ for the Robert E. Lee” and “St. Louis Blues March,” plus specialty tunes, like “Jamaica Farewell,” “Java,” “Trumpets Ole,” “Bali Hai,” “In the Mood,” “Dixie,” “Stars Fell on Alabama,” “March of the Siamese Children,” “Giant” and “The Big Noise from Winnetka,” among others in 50+ different halftime and homecoming shows we learned and performed.
Naturally, we played “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “EHS Alma Mater,” aka “Washington and Lee.”
We marched onto the field at halftime playing “Dixie Fanfare” and marched off playing “The Fight Song.”
All that happened when it felt like everybody in Enterprise and opponents’ towns, Andalusia, Dothan, Elba, Eufaula, Greenville, Opp, Ozark, Sylacauga and Troy, alphabetically speaking, went to high school football games.
Good crowds also turned out when the Cats played Sidney Lanier, Central-Phenix City and Panama City’s Rutherford and Bay high schools.
We played before crowds in pep rallies, Wallace Newsom Stadium, Cramton Bowl and during Band Days at Auburn University and Troy State, in Birmingham’s Legion Field for a Dallas/Minnesota NFL exhibition game, and in homecoming, Veteran’s Day and Christmas parades, during months with “R’s” in them.
A peppy bunch, we played loud, days and nights, hot or cold, rainy or clear, windy or calm, always clad in all-weather WOOL uniforms.
Used to get cold during football seasons here; never knew how majorettes stood it in their skimpy uniforms and white tasseled majorette boots but donning long capes in the stands apparently helped.
Your scribe sometimes wore long-handle, thermal drawers and shirts, wool socks and was still cold, especially in Troy every other year.
Nichols Oldsmobile furnished us with clear, 2-piece hooded rain suits, quite fetchingly handy Friday, Oct. 2, 1964, when it rained just below flood stage in Elba during the game’s first half; steam pouring from around our heads as the temperature dropped was a sight!
The drenched field didn’t hurt the Wildcats, 31-12, winners, but sticky lime marking yard lines, coupled with slick grass caused one Enterprise tubist to fall, horn and all, starting a chain reaction somehow throwing our half of the band off a beat.
Not good.
Another sight appeared in Greenville, when Tiger Stadium lights were dimmed so that hometown’s featured majorette’s talent twirling flaming batons was showcased properly.
Impressive.
Trouble was, those lights didn’t come back on for 22 minutes.
Wait; that may’ve been in 1962, namely Sept. 14, midway through a 6-0 EHS win, less than two months before George Wallace was first elected Alabama Governor.
Enterprise’s band marched in Wallace’s Inaugural Parade on frigid, windy Jan. 14, 1963.
When we eighth-grade newbies joined the band that August, some of those guys’ lips were still bleeding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.